Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S (SEHK:1858) Share Price

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S
APAC company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd is an orthopedic medical device company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of orthopedic medical devices, including joint prosthesis products and spinal products. The products offered by the company are classified into three categories, namely Standard joint prosthesis products, Custom joint prosthesis products, and Spinal products. It operates in the business segment of manufacture and trading of surgical implants, instruments and related products.Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd is a China-based orthopedic medical device company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of orthopedic medical devices, including joint prosthesis products and spinal products.
SEHK:1858
CNE100001TP1
HKD
