Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S (SEHK:1858) Share Price

Company Profile

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd is an orthopedic medical device company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of orthopedic medical devices, including joint prosthesis products and spinal products. The products offered by the company are classified into three categories, namely Standard joint prosthesis products, Custom joint prosthesis products, and Spinal products. It operates in the business segment of manufacture and trading of surgical implants, instruments and related products.