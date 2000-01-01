Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd (SEHK:1858)

APAC company
Market Info - 1858

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1858

  • Market CapHKD6.350bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1858
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001TP1

Company Profile

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd is a China-based orthopedic medical device company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of orthopedic medical devices, including joint prosthesis products and spinal products.

