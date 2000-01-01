Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd (SEHK:1858)
- Market CapHKD6.350bn
- SymbolSEHK:1858
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINCNE100001TP1
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd is a China-based orthopedic medical device company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of orthopedic medical devices, including joint prosthesis products and spinal products.