Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings was founded in 1997 and it is the listed flagship of the Beijing municipal government. It has a diversified business portfolio with focus on public utilities, including gas distribution and transmission, sewage and water treatment, and waste-to-energy business. It also invests in an upstream Russia oil and gas company and owns 80% of Yanjing Brewery, the third- largest domestic brewer. The business mix is approximately 75% gas transmission and distribution with the rest in water, waste treatment, oil, and beer.Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in distribution and sale of piped natural gas, natural gas transmission, water and environmental operations, solid waste treatment and beer production.