Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd (SEHK:187)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 187
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 187
- Market CapHKD2.342bn
- SymbolSEHK:187
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000270
Company Profile
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a manufacturer of gas storage and transportation equipment. It has sales network in USA, Singapore, Korea, India, Australia and other countries.