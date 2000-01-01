Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd (SEHK:187)

APAC company
Company Info - 187

  • Market CapHKD2.342bn
  • SymbolSEHK:187
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000270

Company Profile

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a manufacturer of gas storage and transportation equipment. It has sales network in USA, Singapore, Korea, India, Australia and other countries.

