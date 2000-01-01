Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:579)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 579
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 579
- Market CapHKD11.130bn
- SymbolSEHK:579
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001336
Company Profile
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in wind power generation, gas-fired power and heat energy generation, hydropower generation & other business.