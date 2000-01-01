Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:579)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 579

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 579

  • Market CapHKD11.130bn
  • SymbolSEHK:579
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001336

Company Profile

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in wind power generation, gas-fired power and heat energy generation, hydropower generation & other business.

Latest 579 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .