Beijing North Star Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:588)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 588

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 588

  • Market CapHKD11.388bn
  • SymbolSEHK:588
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000262

Company Profile

Beijing North Star Co Ltd is engaged in the development of properties, investment in properties including hotels and commercial properties.

Latest 588 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .