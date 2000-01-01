Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd (SEHK:1803)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD364.570m
  • SymbolSEHK:1803
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1145Y1026

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd through its subsidiaries engaged in provision of air freight services in the wholesale market and investment and development of sports and entertainment businesses.

