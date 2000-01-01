Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd (SEHK:3613)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3613

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3613

  • Market CapHKD8.538bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3613
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000145638

Company Profile

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing, retail and wholesale of Chinese medicine products and healthcare products and provision of Chinese medical consultation and treatments.

Latest 3613 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .