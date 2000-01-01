Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1599)

APAC company
Market Info - 1599

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1599

  • Market CapHKD3.048bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1599
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001SV1

Company Profile

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co Ltd provides design, survey, consulting & construction contracting services for urban rail transit, & urban rail transit related industrial & civil construction & municipal engineering projects.

