Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories namely, magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Its segments consist of North America, Asia, and Europe with most of the revenues derived from North America.