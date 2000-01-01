Company Profile

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.Belden Inc is a part of the electronics components industry. Its range of solutions includes broadcast solutions, enterprise connectivity solutions, and industrial connectivity solutions.