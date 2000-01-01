Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

North American company
Market Info - BDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BDC

  • Market Cap$1.543bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BDC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0774541066

Company Profile

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.Belden Inc is a part of the electronics components industry. Its range of solutions includes broadcast solutions, enterprise connectivity solutions, and industrial connectivity solutions.

