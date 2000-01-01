Bell Copper Corp (TSX:BCU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCU
- Market CapCAD4.990m
- SymbolTSX:BCU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA0778862080
Company Profile
Bell Copper Corp is a Canada-based company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in North America. The company holds 100 per cent interest in Kabba Project located in Arizona.