Bell Food Group Ltd (SIX:BELL)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BELL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BELL

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:BELL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0315966322

Company Profile

Bell Food Group Ltd is a meat processor that provides meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood, and convenience products such as salads, sandwiches, ready-made meals, and pasta. Bell operates in four divisions: Bell Switzerland, which supplies retailers, wholesalers, food service and food processing industry; Bell Germany, which supplies processed meat convenience products; Bell International, which consists of its business operations in France, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic; and Hilcona, which is focused on fresh convenience products such as pasta. Bell Switzerland represents more than half of the company's income.Bell Food Group Ltd is a meat processor. The Company offers fresh meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood, selected specialties and convenience products.

Latest BELL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .