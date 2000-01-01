Bell Food Group Ltd (SIX:BELL)
Bell Food Group Ltd is a meat processor that provides meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood, and convenience products such as salads, sandwiches, ready-made meals, and pasta. Bell operates in four divisions: Bell Switzerland, which supplies retailers, wholesalers, food service and food processing industry; Bell Germany, which supplies processed meat convenience products; Bell International, which consists of its business operations in France, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic; and Hilcona, which is focused on fresh convenience products such as pasta. Bell Switzerland represents more than half of the company's income.Bell Food Group Ltd is a meat processor. The Company offers fresh meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood, selected specialties and convenience products.