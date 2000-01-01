Bellamy's Australia Ltd (ASX:BAL)

APAC company
Market Info - BAL

Company Info - BAL

  • Market CapAUD1.500bn
  • SymbolASX:BAL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BAL8

Company Profile

Bellamy's Australia Ltd is Tasmanian food brand business. The company offers a range of organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers.

