Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BXE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BXE
- Market Cap$28.370m
- SymbolNYSE:BXE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA0783145075
Company Profile
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company based in Calgary. It is engaged in exploration and development of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.