Bellevue Group AG is a Switzerland based company operating in the finance industry. It is principally engaged in the field of asset management and wealth management. The business operates in one segment. The segment consists of the operating business units Bellevue Asset Management, StarCapital and Bellevue Private Markets. Bellevue Asset Management has a clear focus on managing equity portfolios for selected sector and regional strategies. StarCapital AG pursues a holistic asset management approach based on quantitative and experience-driven investment approaches. Bellevue Private Markets specializes in developing exclusive investment opportunities in unlisted companies for its investor group.