Bellevue Group AG (SIX:BBN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BBN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:BBN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0028422100

Company Profile

Bellevue Group AG is a Switzerland based company operating in the finance industry. It is principally engaged in the field of asset management and wealth management. The business operates in one segment. The segment consists of the operating business units Bellevue Asset Management, StarCapital and Bellevue Private Markets. Bellevue Asset Management has a clear focus on managing equity portfolios for selected sector and regional strategies. StarCapital AG pursues a holistic asset management approach based on quantitative and experience-driven investment approaches. Bellevue Private Markets specializes in developing exclusive investment opportunities in unlisted companies for its investor group.Bellevue Group AG is a Switzerland based company operating in the finance industry. It is principally engaged in the field of asset management and wealth management.

Latest BBN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .