Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLCM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLCM

  • Market Cap$50.420m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BLCM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0794811077

Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is primarily engaged in the research of cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood diseases.

Latest BLCM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .