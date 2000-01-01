Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLCM
- Market Cap$50.420m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BLCM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0794811077
Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is primarily engaged in the research of cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood diseases.