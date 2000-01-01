Bellway (LSE:BWY)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BWY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BWY

  • Market Cap£2.659bn
  • SymbolLSE:BWY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000904986

Company Profile

Bellway PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds various types of housing, including single-family housing, apartments, and townhomes around the United Kingdom. It annually completes over 3,000 homes, a majority of which are private residences, with an average selling price around EUR 250,000. Bellway operates over 20 regional offices around the U.K. and is also involved in land-buying activities to support its future construction efforts. Bellway owns over 20,000 plots of land across its operating regions.Bellway PLC is a is a holding company. It is engaged in the business of building houses in the United Kingdom. The Company provides bedroom apartments to luxury penthouses and executive houses.

Latest BWY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BWY Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .