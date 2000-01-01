Bellzone Mining (LSE:BZM)

UK company
Market Info - BZM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BZM

  • Market Cap£4.370m
  • SymbolLSE:BZM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B3N0SJ29

Company Profile

Bellzone Mining PLC is engaged in the exploration and development of iron, copper and nickel licences in Guinea, West Africa mainly at its flagship Kalia Mine Project.

