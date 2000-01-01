Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BEL

  • Market Cap$2.576bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BEL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1154H1079

Company Profile

Belmond Ltd is a luxury hotel company. It is an adventure travel operator with exposure to both mature and emerging national economies. The company also operates tourist trains along with luxury hotel properties.

Latest BEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .