Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEL
- Market Cap$2.576bn
- SymbolNYSE:BEL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINBMG1154H1079
Company Profile
Belmond Ltd is a luxury hotel company. It is an adventure travel operator with exposure to both mature and emerging national economies. The company also operates tourist trains along with luxury hotel properties.