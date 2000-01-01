Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of properties located in Brazil. The company operates in two geographic areas: Canada and Brazil. It owns and operates Volta Grande Gold project, located in the municipality of Senador Jose Porfirio in northern Brazil and Patrocino gold project, situated in the Para State.Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canadian-based gold exploration company. The company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of properties located in Brazil.