Company Info - BEL
Market CapCAD31.760m
SymbolTSX:BEL
IndustryBasic Material
SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
ISINCA0809033057
Company Profile
Belvedere Resources Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties located in Finland.