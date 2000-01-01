Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics Inc is a provider of product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services (both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology manufacturing machining services). It serves various industries including aerospace and defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, next-generation telecommunications and high-end computing. The company operates outside the United States in China, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania and Thailand.Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in manufacturing, designing and engineering services and product life cycle solutions. The company offer its services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial equipment, and telecommunication equipment.