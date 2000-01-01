Benchmark Holdings (LSE:BMK)

UK company
Market Info - BMK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMK

  • Market Cap£262.710m
  • SymbolLSE:BMK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BGHPT808

Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings PLC is a drug manufacturer in the United Kingdom. The company caters particularly aquaculture industry with its products such as animal health vaccines, medicines, biocides and diagnostics.

