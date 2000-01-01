Company Profile

Founded in 1858 as the Bendigo Building Society as a leading regional bank operating in the consumer, small-business, and rural banking sectors, Bendigo gained public goodwill after rolling out branches in locations deserted by major banks in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Adelaide Bank merger in 2007 diversified the bank into wholesale banking, while expanding the geographical footprint. It is a conservatively managed retail bank with a long history, a well-regarded retail franchise, and high levels of customer and shareholder loyalty.