Company Profile

Beneteau is a boat and housing manufacturer, domiciled in France. The company organises itself into two segments: boats and housing. The boats business, which contributes the majority of revenue, manufactures and markets boats. Beneteau produces both motor and sail boats, and primarily derives revenue from France, Europe, and North America. The housing segment manufactures mobile homes for campsites and tour operators, and timber-frame homes. The housing business derives the vast majority of income domestically.Beneteau SA designs, manufactures and sells yachts, motor boats, sailboats and powerboats. It also manufactures and sells mobile phones and timber-frame homes.