Benevolent AI (EURONEXT:BAI) Share Price

BAI
Benevolent AI
European company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XAMS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Benevolent AI is a clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company. It delivers novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 drug programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains commercial collaborations with pharmaceutical companies.
EURONEXT:BAI
LU2355630455
EUR
Loading Comparison
Latest BAI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News