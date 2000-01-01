Beng Kuang Marine Ltd (SGX:BEZ)
- Market CapSGD5.670m
- SymbolSGX:BEZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINSG1BH2000007
Beng Kuang Marine Ltd is engaged in providing solutions for the marine, offshore and oil and gas industries. The company’s segment includes Infrastructure engineering, Corrosion prevention, Supply and distribution, Shipping and Other.