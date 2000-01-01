Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ (EURONEXT:BNS)
- Market Cap€1.538bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:BNS
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINIT0001389631
Company Profile
Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ is a real estate investment trust. It invests primarily in office properties leased to major industrial and financial companies under medium- to long-term lease contracts.