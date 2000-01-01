Benitec Biopharma Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BNTC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BNTC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNTC

  • Market Cap$11.260m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BNTC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0820533075

Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is active in the healthcare domain. It has a pipeline of in-house and partnered therapeutic programs based on its patented gene-silencing technology.

Latest BNTC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .