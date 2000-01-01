Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is active in the healthcare domain. The company is engaged in commercialization of its Intellectual Property, It focusses on development of its therapeutic pipeline and pre-clinical programs, and funding, and protecting and building the IP estate. It has a pipeline of in-house and partnered therapeutic programs based on its patented gene-silencing technology, deoxyribonucleic acid directed ribonucleic acid interference.