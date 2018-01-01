Bens Creek Group (LSE:BEN) Share Price

BEN
Bens Creek Group
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Coking Coal
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Loading...
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates metallurgical coal mines in North America. Its main country of operation is the United States of America.
Symbol
LSE:BEN
ISIN
GB00BP814F22
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest BEN News
BEN Regulatory News