Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Bens Creek Group (LSE:BEN) Share Price

BEN

Bens Creek Group

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Coking Coal

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates metallurgical coal mines in North America. Its main country of operation is the United States of America.

LSE:BEN

GB00BP814F22

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest BEN News

BEN Regulatory News