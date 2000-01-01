Bentley Systems Inc Ordinary Shares - Class B (NASDAQ:BSY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BSY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BSY
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BSY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS08265T2087
Company Profile
Bentley Systems Inc is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. The software enables digital workflows across engineering disciplines, distributed project teams, from offices to the field, and across computing form factors, including desktops, on-premises servers, cloud-native services, mobile devices, and web browsers. The solutions are delivered via on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.