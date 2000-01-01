Beowulf Mining (LSE:BEM)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BEM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BEM

  • Market Cap£21.080m
  • SymbolLSE:BEM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0033163287

Company Profile

Beowulf Mining PLC is UK-based multi-commodity, exploration and development company. The company principal activities are the exploration and development for iron ore, graphite and other prospective minerals in the Nordic Region. Their major project is Kallak Iron Ore Project which is located in Jokkmokk Municipality in Norrbotten County, Sweden. The company's other projects include Ballek Copper-Gold Project, Grundtrask Gold Project, Nautijaure IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) Project and Agasjiegge Iron Ore Project.Beowulf Mining PLC is engaged in exploration and development for iron ore, graphite and other prospective minerals in the Nordic Region.

Latest BEM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BEM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .