Company Profile

Beowulf Mining PLC is UK-based multi-commodity, exploration and development company. The company principal activities are the exploration and development for iron ore, graphite and other prospective minerals in the Nordic Region. Their major project is Kallak Iron Ore Project which is located in Jokkmokk Municipality in Norrbotten County, Sweden. The company's other projects include Ballek Copper-Gold Project, Grundtrask Gold Project, Nautijaure IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) Project and Agasjiegge Iron Ore Project.Beowulf Mining PLC is engaged in exploration and development for iron ore, graphite and other prospective minerals in the Nordic Region.