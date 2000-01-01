Berentzen-Gruppe AG (XETRA:BEZ)

European company
Market Info - BEZ

Company Info - BEZ

  • Market Cap€64.440m
  • SymbolXETRA:BEZ
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005201602

Company Profile

Berentzen-Gruppe AG engages in the production and distribution of spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its products comprise liquors, brandies, vodka, lemonades, fruit juices, bio soft drinks, and mineral water.

Latest BEZ news

