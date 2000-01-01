Berentzen-Gruppe AG (XETRA:BEZ)
- Market Cap€64.440m
- SymbolXETRA:BEZ
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- ISINDE0005201602
Berentzen-Gruppe AG engages in the production and distribution of spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its products comprise liquors, brandies, vodka, lemonades, fruit juices, bio soft drinks, and mineral water.