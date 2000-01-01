Company Profile

Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis AG is Switzerland based firm operates as a cable car company. It is also a tourism company. It operates cableways and lift systems, restaurants, and shops, as well as Trubsee alpine lodge, hotel Terrace, and Titlis resort in Engelberg.Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis AG operates as a cable car company in Switzerland. Besides the cable cars, several different restaurants, the mountain lodge 3 - star Hotel Terrace.