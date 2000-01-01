Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis AG (SIX:TIBN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TIBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TIBN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:TIBN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0527044959

Company Profile

Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis AG is Switzerland based firm operates as a cable car company. It is also a tourism company. It operates cableways and lift systems, restaurants, and shops, as well as Trubsee alpine lodge, hotel Terrace, and Titlis resort in Engelberg.Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis AG operates as a cable car company in Switzerland. Besides the cable cars, several different restaurants, the mountain lodge 3 - star Hotel Terrace.

Latest TIBN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .