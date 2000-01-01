Company Profile

Bergman & Beving AB is a supplier of industrial consumables in Sweden. The company's operating segment include Building Materials, Workplace Safety and Tools and Consumables. Tools and Consumables segment offers the market's a wide range of products for professional users in industry, construction and public sector operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Consumables segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Norway, Finland, and Other countries. The company brands include Arbesko, Belano, BVS, Cresto, ESSVE, Fireseal, Guide, KGC, L.Brador, Limit, Luna, Mareld, Miller's, Skydda, Tengtools, Uveco, and Zekler.Bergman & Beving AB, formerly B&B Tools AB is a supplier of industrial consumables. It provides products for industrial and construction purposes through brands like Fireseal, Limit, Guide, Zekler, Gigant, Momentum, Mercus and Tools.