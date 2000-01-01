Bergs Timber AB B (LSE:0H2W)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 0H2W

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 0H2W

  • Market CapSEK467.960m
  • SymbolLSE:0H2W
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0000101297

Company Profile

Bergs Timber AB is engaged in the production and sale of sawn and processed timber products. The Company operates within three business areas: forestry services for forest owners, forest products, as well as timber preservation.

Latest 0H2W news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

0H2W Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .