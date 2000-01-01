Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY)

APAC company
Market Info - BKY

  Market Open Price
  Previous Close
  Volume
  52w Low/High
  Last Trade Price
  Bid/Ask Price

Company Info - BKY

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BKY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BKY0

Company Profile

Berkeley Energia Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in developing uranium projects in Spain. Its projects include the Salamanca project. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company derives revenue from Australia. Its Salamanca Project includes the Retortillo, Alameda, Gambuta and Zona 7 deposits as well as several other satellite deposits.Berkeley Energia Ltd is a uranium exploration and development company with a resource base in Spain. It's Salamanca Project includes the Retortillo, Alameda, Gambuta and Zona 7 deposits.

