Berkeley Energia Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in developing uranium projects in Spain. Its projects include the Salamanca project. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company derives revenue from Australia. Its Salamanca Project includes the Retortillo, Alameda, Gambuta and Zona 7 deposits as well as several other satellite deposits.