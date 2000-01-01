Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG)
- Market Cap£4.544bn
- SymbolLSE:BKG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00B02L3W35
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC is a British residential construction company that operates five subsidiary construction companies around London and southern England. The company mainly focuses on a higher-end neighborhood and urban development projects ranging from single-family homes to luxury apartment building and flats in London. Berkeley has historically completed over 3,000 homes per year with an average selling price around EUR 400,000. The company developed one of the largest residential skyscrapers in London, 1 Blackfriars, which is one of the tallest buildings in the city at 52 stories of mixed-use development.Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC through its subsidiaries is engaged in the residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in London and the South of England.