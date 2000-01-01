Company Profile

Berkeley Lights Inc is a digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The Berkeley Lights platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. The Berkeley Lights Platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems and advanced application and workflow software. The company operates in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, with North America deriving majority of the revenue.