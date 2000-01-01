Berkshire Grey Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:BGRY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BGRY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BGRY
- Market Cap$342.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BGRY
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS0846561076
Company Profile
Berkshire Grey Inc helps customers delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Its solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transforms pick, pack, move, store, organize and sort operations to deliver a competitive advantage for enterprises.