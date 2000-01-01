Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMT
- Market CapAUD12.960m
- SymbolASX:BMT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BMT6
Company Profile
Berkut Minerals Ltd is a Perth-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing gold and other mineral deposits. Its projects include Cairn Hill Gold Project, Mt Clement Gold Project, and Capricorn Lithium Project.