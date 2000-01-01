Berry Corp (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRY
- Market Cap$583.180m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BRY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS08579X1019
Company Profile
Berry Corp (bry), formerly Berry Petroleum Corp is a western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. The business activities of the group include development and production of conventional oil reserves.Berry Petroleum Corp is engaged in the production and development of oil and natural gas. Its properties are located in various states in USA.