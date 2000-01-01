Company Profile

Bertrandt AG offers various solutions for the automotive and aviation industries. The range of products and services includes design and modelling services, vehicle body development, interior development, electronics, engineering services, simulation and testing, chassis development, and powertrain development. The company generates the majority of its revenue in its digital engineering segment operating out of Germany. Geographically, the company's end markets are focused on Germany and Europe, with some operations in North America and Asia.Bertrandt AG provides engineering, developing, designing, producing, fabricating prototypes and parts, testing, planning and project management as well as CAD activities for automotive, aerospace, transportation, medical engineering sectors.