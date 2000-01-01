Company Profile

Best Buy is one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the U.S., with product and service sales representing 9.3% of the $450 billion in personal consumer electronics and appliances expenditures in calendar 2018 based on estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The company is focused on accelerating online sales growth, improving its multichannel customer experience, launching new in-store and in-home service offerings, optimizing its U.S., Canada, and Mexico retail store square footage, lowering cost of goods sold through supply-chain efficiencies, and reducing selling, general, and administrative costs.Best Buy Co Inc is a U.S transnational consumer electronics company. Its products include tablets and computers, televisions, mobile phones, large and small appliances, entertainment products, digital imaging and related accessories.