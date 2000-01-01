Best Food Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1488)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1488

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1488

  • Market CapHKD1.705bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1488
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1135C1024

Company Profile

Best Food Holding Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling handbags.

Latest 1488 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .