BEST Inc ADR Repr 1 Shs A (NYSE:BEST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEST
- Market Cap$2.147bn
- SymbolNYSE:BEST
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINUS08653C1062
Company Profile
BEST Inc provides New Retail platform which offers technology-enabled integrated solutions such as supply chain management, express delivery, freight, merchandise sourcing, cross-border supply chain, last-mile, financial and value-added services.