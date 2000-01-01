Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in a specialty lottery business. The company's only operating segment being the operation of weekly competitions to win luxury cars and other prizes. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. It generates revenue from the sale of tickets to the competition.Best of the Best PLC is a luxury car competition operator. The company is engaged in organizing various competitions including supercar competition displayed in the retail space within airport terminals, at shopping centers and online.