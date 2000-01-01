Best of the Best (LSE:BOTB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOTB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOTB
- Market Cap£37.040m
- SymbolLSE:BOTB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINGB00B16S3505
Company Profile
Best of the Best PLC engages in a specialty lottery business. The company's only operating segment being the operation of weekly competitions to win luxury cars and other prizes. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. It generates revenue from the sale of tickets to the competition.Best of the Best PLC is a luxury car competition operator. The company is engaged in organizing various competitions including supercar competition displayed in the retail space within airport terminals, at shopping centers and online.